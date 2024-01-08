FIRS boss’ll reform Nigeria’s tax system, Tinubu assures

President Bola Tinubu has assured that the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, would reform the nation’s tax system for the benefit of the people. The President gave the assurance yesterday in a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, celebrating Adedeji’s birthday. The President extolled “the fine defining qualities of the young first-class graduate of Accounting who steadily rose through the ranks in public service by dint of hard work, loyalty and competence,” noting his service as the Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State at the age of 33; the CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC); Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, and now Chief Executive Officer of the nation’s apex tax authority.

“Zacch is an innovator who consistently turns his creative ideas into changemaking actions. He is a disciple of the ‘think-and-do’ school of change-makers. He will reform Nigeria’s tax system for the benefit of Nigerians. Give him a task and it will be done and done well,” the President stated. Tinubu wished the FIRS Chairman more strength and zeal in the discharge of his duties.