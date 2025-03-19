FIRS Boss Affirms Commitment To Tax Initiatives For Development

Share

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zach Adedeji, has restated the commitment of the Service to supporting initiatives that drive tax policy development and capacity-building, not just in Nigeria but across the West African region.

He also said that Nigeria had been at the forefront of promoting regional cooperation in tax administration, recognising the importance of collaboration in addressing common challenges.

The FIRS boss stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at The West African Tax Administration Forum’s (WATAF) Correspondents conference/ training for Head of corporate communications functions and 20th WATAF council meeting which held in Abuja.

Dr. Adedeji harped on the crucial role of effective communication in tax administration , saying they cannot be over stated.

“As Country Correspondents and Heads of Corporate Communications, you are the frontline ambassadors of our tax institutions, responsible for shaping narratives, clarifying policies, and fostering voluntary compliance.

Also, the WATAF Council would deliberate on issues bordering on the institutional sustainability of WATAF, consider the WATAF progress report alongside carrying out other administrative overview of WATAF Secretariat’s operations.

“Historically, Nigeria has always been at the forefront of promoting international tax cooperation and has been a key contributor to the development of the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), providing technical assistance and capacitybuilding programs to member countries.

Our country has also been at the forefront of promoting regional cooperation in tax administration, recognising the importance of collaboration in addressing common challenges”, he said.

