FIRS Begins E-Invoicing, Electronic Fiscal System For Large Taxpayers

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has commenced the implementation of its electronic invoicing solution (e-invoicing) as part of ongoing efforts to digitalise tax administration in Nigeria.

The system, also known as the Merchant-Buyer Model, is designed to make tax compliance easier, faster, and more transparent. It went live on August 1, following a successful pilot phase launched in November 2024.

According to Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji, large taxpayers companies with an annual turnover of N5 billion and above are the first to be onboarded. Within two weeks of the rollout, about 1,000 companies, representing 20% of the over 5,000 eligible firms, have begun integration with the FIRS MBS platform.

The remaining large taxpayers are expected to complete onboarding and integration by the new deadline of November 1, 2025. The earlier deadline of August 1 was extended by three months to accommodate companies that faced operational constraints.

“MTN Nigeria became the first taxpayer to transmit live electronic invoices to the FIRS, officially ushering in the e-invoicing regime. Huawei Nigeria and IHS Nigeria have also concluded test transmissions and are set to go live in the coming days,” Adekanmbi said.

In collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), service providers have been integrated into the system as both System Integrators and Access Point Providers to support taxpayers with onboarding, integration, and invoice transmission.

The e-invoicing platform is part of the National Electronic Fiscal System (EFS) developed by the FIRS to provide real-time visibility into commercial transactions and ensure the authenticity, accuracy, and completeness of invoices. The rollout will be phased, beginning with large taxpayers before extending to medium and emerging groups.

The initiative aligns with global best practices and supports the Federal Government’s objectives of enhancing revenue assurance, reducing tax evasion, and modernising tax administration. It is also a critical component of the Nigeria Revenue Services Reform Act, which seeks to harmonise revenue reporting and establish a single source of truth for government revenues.