FIRS Approves Fresh Salary Increment For Staff

Share

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Dr. Zach Adedeji, has approved an increase in the salary package for employees of the Service.

A statement by Sikiru Akinola,Technical Assistant (Print Media) to the Chairman confirmed the increment in a statement issued on Thursday.

He said the increase received jubilation by workers who had assembled at the agency’s headquarters to appreciate him for his numerous welfare packages for them.

‘”As early as 8 am, the workers, who said they have continuously enjoyed uncommon welfare packages from Adedeji since he assumed office over a year ago, carried placards with various appreciative inscriptions like ‘we love you Zacch’, ‘You’re a man of the people’, ‘We support you …’ and many others”.

Share

Please follow and like us: