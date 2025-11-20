FIRS Appoints Xpress Payment As TSA Collecting Agent

Xpress Payment Solutions Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading financial technology companies, has been appointed as a Collecting Agent for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) under the Treasury Single Account (TSA) framework.

According to a press release, the appointment enables all taxpayers on the FIRS TaxPro Max platform to select Xpress Payments as their preferred channel for remitting payments to the Federal Government through the TSA.

“Taxpayers making statutory remittances such as Company Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), Withholding Tax (WHT) and other FIRS payments can now easily choose Xpress Payments while generating their Payment Reference Number (PRN) on TaxPro Max.

Payments can then be made conveniently online via XpressPay, the company’s secure payment gateway, or in person at any bank branch through e-Cashier, Xpress Payments’ in-branch collection platform,” the statement said.

Speaking on the development, Mr Wale Olayisade, Acting Managing Director of Xpress Payment Solutions Limited, expressed delight at the partnership with FIRS, describing it as a milestone that underscores the company’s reliability and innovation in payment solutions.

He assured taxpayers of a seamless experience while using the company’s platforms for their remittances. “We are honoured to be selected by FIRS as a collecting agent under the TSA.

This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide efficient, transparent and technology-driven payment solutions that support Nigeria’s economic growth and national development.

Our systems are built to ensure ease, speed and security for every transaction. We have put in place robust infrastructure and customer support to deliver a smooth and reliable tax payment experience to all users,” Olayisade said.