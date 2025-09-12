Firms Will Hesitate To Invest In US After Raid –S’Korea President

South Korean companies will be “very hesitant” about investing in the US following a massive immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in the state of Georgia last week, President Lee Jae Myung has said.

More than 300 South Koreans who were arrested in the raid have now been released from detention and are due to return home today after having their release delayed by more than a day.

Their departure was delayed because of an instruction from the White House, Lee added. President Donald Trump ordered the pause to check whether the workers were willing to remain in the US to continue working and training Americans, according to a South Korean foreign ministry official, reports the BBC.