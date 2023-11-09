Firms sign MoU to provide solar-powered refrigeration solutions to Nigeria, Others

I n a bid to demonstrate rapid effective cooling syestem, particularly for the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria and Africa at large, Orange, a committed multi-service operator, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with startup firm, Koolboks, to provide freezing and refrigeration solutions in 12 African countries, and more for energy savings. Particularly, the MoU showed that the solution would be distributed through the Orange Energies’ offer, which was launched five years ago with the ambition of facilitating access to energy through digital solutions.

Besides, the energy solution through this strategic partnership between Orange and Koolboks is very apt given that it is coming to Africa, a continent where more than 700 million Africans are without access to electricity amidst prevalent frequent power outages In a statement by Orange and Koolboks made available to New Telegraph in Lagos recently, the MoU aimed to make essential services accessible to as many people as possible. Koolboks is offering both professionals and individuals refrigerators and freezers that are equipped with solar panels and batteries, ensuring up to three days of total autonomy.

The solar equipment also includes LED bulbs and USB ports, which make it possible to charge various electronic devices such as mobile phones and tablets. This new product will provide families with lighting, and will enable them to generate additional income by opening small businesses (such as local shops or hairdressers). By enabling greater autonomy, the service will ultimately contribute to the development of local communities. According to the statement, Orange will market the freezing and refrigeration solutions through Orange Energies, which provides solar energy and will be on a pay-asyou-go basis to households that lack grid access.

Koolboks’ solar freezers will be initially offered in the Democratic Republic of Congo, followed by a launch in the 11 other countries where Orange Energies operates. Currently, Orange Energies, according to fact check information obtained by New Telegraph’s correspondent, is currently active in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Jordan, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Sierra Leone and plans to expand to two more countries by 2024.