Firms plan to build 30MW wind, solar power plant in Lekki

Two engineering firms, Credco and Vergnet have indicated their plan to build a 30 megawatts windfall and solar hybrid plant in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

This was disclosed during the presentation of the proposal by the two companies in Abuja.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, was represented at the event by the Director of Procurement, Ministry of Power, Abdulrasheed Lawal.

The Minister disclosed that the Federal Government targeted to solve electricity deficiency across Nigeria through alternative sources of energy such as wind and solar.

He added that FG had already demonstrated it with the 10MW windfall in Katsina.

Adelabu said: “We are aware that presently there is energy deficit in the country, so we are doing everything possible to address the issue by investing in alternative sources.

“We have to think out of the box to achieve energy sufficiency; we have to look at using mini-grids, solar and wind to achieve this.

“We are already doing 10MW using Windfall in Katsina and we are trying to replicate same in Lagos in order to ensure reliable and steady power supply in the country.”

The Chief Executive Officer of CREDCO, Mr. Barney Ojiah, said that their visit to the Ministry of Power was to present the project and explore ways to enhance electricity supply for the Nigerian population.

The Subsidiaries Manager, Africa, Vergnet, Mr Frederic Cheve, said the project was part of solutions to meet the Lagos state’s energy needs.

He stated that the the project would involve establishing a hybrid system of 20/30 megawatts combining wind and solar energy.

According to him, the project is designed to utilise the plentiful wind and solar resources to produce clean and reliable electricity, thereby reducing the dependency on a sole energy source.

Cheve said: “It will create green jobs and boost the local economy, reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and curtail greenhouse gas emissions.

“This project will contribute to achieving Nigeria’s national energy goals.”