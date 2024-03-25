Firms Picks Chairman

Adozillion Homes and Realty has appointed a former Lagos Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Samuel Egube, as board chairman. His appointment was disclosed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Simon Adozi, at the end of the company’s inaugural board meeting in Lagos.

Egube, who served as Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget from 2019 to 2023, has experience spanning over two decades across finance, insurance, agriculture and technology. He has held leadership positions at First Bank of Nigeria, UBA and Diamond Bank, fostering strong relationships and driving growth through innovative solutions.

Egube currently chairs AltAssist Limited and Celd Innovations Limited. Adozi said: “Mr. Egube’s addition to the board marks a new chapter for our company,” adding that: “We look forward to his contributions and the positive impact he will have on Adozillion Homes and Realty