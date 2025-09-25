Firms Partner To Set Up First Aerosol Recycling Plant

Leading tyre waste recycling and rubber manufacturing company, FREEE Recycle, recently announced a strategic partnership with DeSpray Environmental, a global leader in aerosol recycling technology, to established Nigeria’s first dedicated aerosol recyclying plant.

The landmark initiative, being anchored at FREEE Recycle’s Integrated recycling and manufacturing facility in Ibadan, Oyo State, also marks a major step forward in expanding the country’s waste management capabilities and reflects FREEE Recycle’s ongoing commitment to delivering scalable solutions that align with national sustainability objectives and global circular economy standards.

The state-of-the-art recycling plant, once operational, will enable safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible processing of aerosol waste, a hazardous stream that currently lacks industrial-scale recycling infrastructure in Nigeria.

By advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, the project will position Nigeria as a regional leader in advanced recycling technologies. Speaking on the significance of the partnership, the Managing Director of FREEE Recycle, Ifedolapo Runsewe, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering industrial-scale solutions that drive social impact, environmental justice, and economic inclusion.

She said: “This partnership addresses the urgent challenges of hazardous waste by integrating DeSpray Environmental’s worldclass recycling technology into our operations. We intend to create the infrastructure needed to close this critical gap while raising public and industry awareness about safer, more sustainable waste practices.

“At FREEE Recycle, we are committed to safeguarding our environment, protecting our communities, and unlocking new economic opportunities. This project would serve as a driver for ensuring that responsible waste management can be both impactful and inclusive.” Nevertheless, the FREEE managing director explained that the gasses that are captured from this Despray recycling unit are expected to be utilized for waste to energy solutions such as creating electricity in a gas generator.

According to her, future opportunities for the captured fuel include converting this otherwise wasted fuel into an actual cooking fuel as a cooking fuel that can substitute for propane. Runsewe noted: “this will help address the health and safety risks of cooking with contaminated fuel sources within the home.”

However, the term “food fuel” will be used as a reference to using the recovered of Aerosol waste propellant as a clean cooking fuel. Managing Director of Despray Environmental, Mike MacKay, said: “We hope that this pioneering method will grow across Africa and beyond.”

According to the Global Aerosol Recycling Association (GARA), over 16 billion aerosol cans are produced annually, yet less than 10 per cent are recycled globally. Many are diverted to landfills or incinerators due to safety concerns, including flammable propellants and hazardous residues.

The establishment of Nigeria’s first aerosol recycling facility will directly address this challenge, positioning the country as a regional leader in hazardous waste recycling and aligning with its national sustainability and climate commitments.

This partnership signals a transformative shift in the nation’s recycling landscape. By combining FREEE Recycle’s commitment to sustainable industrial solutions with DeSpray Environmental’s pioneering technology, this collaboration is poised to redefine hazardous waste management in West Africa, contributing to a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for generations to come.