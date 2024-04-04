Firms Partner To Launch Mobile App For Global Payments

Bloxcross and GoDirectPay have partnered to launch a mobile app for global payments Bloxcross, a premier payment solutions provider, and GoDirectPay, an e-payment expert, have collaborated to launch a groundbreaking mobile application that revolutionizes global payments. This custom-built app will redefine the landscape of financial transactions by enabling institutions and individuals alike to send blazing fast global payments to vendors and friends.

Blox and GoDirectPay joined forces to develop a tailored application, harnessing GoDirectPay’s expertise in the payments industry and its established network. This bespoke app empowers users to seamlessly initiate payments in any currency with just a few taps, accommodating both small daily payments and substantial financial transfers, with a generous limit of up to $5 billion per user per day. For businesses, this translates to expedited access to revenue and enhanced cash flow management.

What sets this app apart is its unparalleled simplicity, allowing individuals and businesses to execute rapid payments to anyone, anywhere in the world, and in any currency. The goal is to make financial services accessible to everyone, irrespective of their level of financial expertise. Never before has a wire transfer been so quick and easy for an individual to execute. Blox is dedicated to empowering individuals by placing financial control in their hands and eliminating traditional barriers to money movement.