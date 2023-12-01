Firms Opt For N355bn Foreign Palm Oil As Local Price Rises By 59%

The last batch of 475, 000 tonnes of palm oil valued N355 billion ($394.8 mil- lion) ordered by manufacturers have arrived at Josepdam and Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) in Lagos. Average global price of the produce, which is N748, 107 ($831.23) per tonne, is 59 percent lower than the Nigerian plam oil price of N1.8 million per tonne as at November 2023.

Some of the manufacturing firms using foreign palm oil for their production are Flour Mills of Nigeria, Maahika Nigeria Limited, PZ Wilmar Limited, Wetheral Oil among others. Findings from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPS)’s shipping data revealed that MT Emma with 12,999.95 tonnes has been moored at Josepdam terminal, Tincan Island Port, Fairchem Angel and Alangova have arrived with 7,000 tonnes and 6,049 tonnes respectively at ABTL, Lagos Port.

In May 2023, Nord Ventura with 20,000 tonnes berthed at ENL Consortium terminal at Lagos Port. It was revealed that local production have improved by 32 per cent from 955,000 to 1.4 million tonnes in 2023 because of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s backward integration to encourage farmers.

However, despite the improvement in production, importers have taken delivery of 702,035 tonnes between January 2022 and June 2023 from the two ports be- cause of hike in local price of the produce in the market. It was learnt that total imports from Malaysia was 227,035 tonnes in 2023 out of the total imports of 475,000 tonnes. According to the to Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Nigeria’s palm oil imports from Malaysia up 353 per cent in the first four months of 2023 despite domestic companies ramping up production.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Palmtrade and Commodities Development Nigeria Limited (PCDNL), Henry Olatujoye, said that Nigeria’s oil palm imports from Malaysia would keep on increasing as Nigerian investment in the industry was very low. Also, a former Executive Director of the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR), Celestine Ikuenobe said at the National policy dialogue titled: ‘Achieving an economic and social-ecological resilient palm oil sector in Nigeria’, organised by IDH and Solidaridad that production in the country had failed to meet demand due to population growth, urbanisation and deforestation.

He explained that annual demand for palm oil in Nigeria currently stands at three million metric tonnes, while annual production remains low at 1.4 million metric tonnes, noting that Nigeria currently spends 500 billion annually on imports to fill the deficit in production. Finding from the consumers and market indicated that a litre of the commodity has gone up from N1, 800, while 50 litres is sold for N90,000 as November 2023.

It would be recalled that Fitch Ratings has forecast that average crude palm oil prices would be significantly lower in 2023 as industry output would likely be higher. It noted: “We assume Malaysian benchmark crude palm oil prices to average $800 per tonne in 2023, compared with $1,200 per tonne in 2022.” In 2020, Nigeria imported $351million, making it the 23rd largest importer of palm oil in the world as imports from Malaysia was $242 million or 69 per cent; Singapore, $50.8 million or 14.5 per cent; Indonesia, $44.4 million or 12.7 per cent; Niger, $7.35 million or 2 per cent and Colombia, $3.75 million or 1.06 per cent. Meanwhile, CBN had said that the country would have been earning approximately $20 billion annually from processing of palm oil, that is, half of the 2022 federal budget.