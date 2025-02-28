Firms Invest $85m To Support Agribusinesses In Africa

Share

Swedfund, alongside British International Investment (BII) and Norfund, have announced a joint $85 million investment in AgDevCo, the specialist investor transforming agriculture across sub-Saharan Africa.

The equity investment comprises up to $20 million from Swedfund, $50 million from BII and $15 million from Norfund, with the funding aimed at supporting high-impact agribusinesses to increase productivity and improve food security in rural areas.

The investment will enable AgDevCo to expand its portfolio of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across countries in subSaharan Africa.

This will include agribusinesses producing nutritious foods for local consumption and high-value export crops.

AgDevCo’s portfolio contributes to improved food security, poverty reduction in underserved communities and the growth of competitive industries.

Africa faces complex and urgent challenges in its agricultural sector, including limited financing, climate vulnerabilities, low market access and underdeveloped value chains.

AgDevCo works to address these issues by investing across the agricultural value chain, from primary production to logistics, ensuring sustainable practices and improved resilience.

In 2023, over 2.4 million small-scale farmers, customers, and traders of which 29 per cent were women benefited from markets and income opportunities linked to AgDevCo’s portfolio companies.

Furthermore, over 28,000 jobs were directly supported in the same year. AgDevCo reports that each dollar invested to date has already generated $2.50 of higher incomes for rural and peri-urban households through employment and other incomegenerating opportunities, such as being able to rear improved breeds of backyard chickens.

With this investment, the platform expects its portfolio to be delivering benefits for four million farmers, as well as supporting 60,000 jobs annually by 2030.

AgDevCo’s model overcomes the financing gap by providing flexible, long-term capital and support to businesses that otherwise would not have access to traditional sources of funding.

This approach allows agribusinesses to scale sustainably while overcoming local financing challenges, driving productivity and efficiency in rural economies.

In addition, this investment marks a significant progress in climate finance. Well over half of AgDevCo’s primary production investments implement some form of regenerative agriculture, promoting climate adaptation and resilience alongside significant amounts of carbon sequestration.

This supports the DFIs’ commitment to advancing climate-positive investments and reducing carbon emissions across sub-Saharan Africa.

Tomas Wadström, Senior Investment Manager at Swedfund, said: “Improved Food Systems is one of Swedfund’s focus areas.

The agricultural sector in sub-Saharan Africa faces numerous challenges such as limited access to financing, climate vulnerabilities, and poor infrastructure.

Therefore, it is important to invest across the food value chain to boost resilience, adaptability, and food security. This in turn will contribute to poverty reduction through job creation and better production capacities, not least for smallholder farmers”.

Roman Frenkel, Director and Head of Food, Agriculture and Natural Capital at BII, said: “This investment underscores BII’s commitment to empowering agribusinesses that are driving sustainable practices, strengthening food systems, and building economic opportunities for rural communities.

“Through this collaboration, we are not only enhancing food security but also laying the foundation for long-term development and prosperity across sub-Saharan Africa.

We are excited to deepen our partnership with AgDevCo and work alongside Norfund and Swedfund to transform food systems in Africa.”

