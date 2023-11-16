Firms, Govt Raise N3.44trn Through Bonds, Commercial Papers

Private companies and government have raised a total of N3.44 trillion through Corporate Bonds and Commercial Paper issuance in the last two years. The report emerged just as the re- opening of Nigeria’s longest-dated bond was oversubscribed by more than three times at an auction on Monday as investors swooped on the issue’s record yield.

The report said that 2053-dated debt attracted total subscriptions of N330 billion ($364 million), compared with the N90 billion of paper put on offer by the country’s Debt Management Office (DMO). According to Bloomberg, other shorter tenor notes, including the 2029, 2033 and 2038 maturities, were all under- subscribed at the same auction, indicata preference for the longer-dated debt, which was also offered at a record yield of 18 per cent.

It reported Chief Investment Officer at Access Pensions Ltd, Wale Okunrinboye, as saying that the demand for the 30-year paper showed investors betting it will deliver a handsome return over inflation in the long run. “Pension funds exist to meet long-term liabilities, so if you have a long-term asset yielding 18 per cent, which is 500-600 basis points over long-term inflation, you load up,” Okunrinboye said.

The record yield on the 2053 paper comes against a backdrop of calls from investors for the central bank to raise interest rates and get them closer to positive territory on a real, or inflation-adjusted, basis. Analysts also warn that Nigeria’s negative real yields deter foreign investors, even as the government seeks to at- tract capital by easing exchange controls alongside other reforms of the economy.

Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Plc, said an assumption that market conditions will normalize in the medium0term increased the demand for the longer term paper. “Bond yields are now at record highs, so it makes sense to increase duration exposure if one assumes that market conditions will normalise medium-term,” he said.

Also speaking on the N3.44 trillion raised, the outgoing President, Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN), Ike Chioke, said: “Capital raising activities in the local environment consolidated on the successes recorded in 2021. Notably, 333 deals valued at about N3.44 trillion have been recorded over the last two years in the local debt market.

This largely reflects the activities of corporates in the bonds and commercial paper issuance space while also considering states sponsored instruments.” Speaking during AIHN Annual’s General Meeting (AGM) and presentation of 2022 annual report in Lagos, Chioke said that in August 2022, Dangote Industries Limited successfully closed its Series 1, dual tranche, bond issue N187.59 billion under its N300 billion bond issuance programme.

This was followed in December 2022 by the issuance of the Series 2 bond issuance of up to N112.42 billion. This is the largest corporate bond ever se in the Nigerian capital market. “Also, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc established a N200 billion tore issuance programme under which it issued its N115Billion Series 1 Bond in September 2022. The transaction is the first bond issuance by a Nigerian telecommunications company.”

“More recently, the Lagos State Government established a N1 trillion Debt and Hybrid Instruments Issuance Programme under which issued its Series 1 N115 Billion and Series 2 N19.82 billion bond issuances in May 2023. These transactions among many others further substantiate the increased confidence of companies and investors in our loca capital market,” he said.

In 2022, the weak growth outlook and tighter monetary policies impacted global debt levels and the fixed income space. “Although debt level fell 2.2 per cent year-on-year to $296.6 trillion in fourth quarter of 2022, global public and private debt-to- Gross Domestic Product ratios remained well above pre-pandemic records.

“In the Bonds space, we witnessed unprecedentedly poor returns due to normalisation of policy rates, recession fears hurting credit spreads, and liquidity shocks driving up volatility,” he said. Chioke said Seed and Series funding continue to report high deal volume as technology based start-ups intensify efforts to achieve business expansion.

“Hence, traditional investment banks must innovate to survive and win mar- ket share in the growing Seed and Series funding space. Attracting night talent in the investment banking sector is however becoming increasingly difficult owing to competition from the financial technology companies and the increased emigration wave,” he said.