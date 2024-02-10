Firms Empower 500 Youth Entrepreneurs

empower Nigerian youths entrepreneurs, Access Bank and the NerdzFactory Foundation held PowerUP Programme 2.0. The programme, aimed at equipping participants with the skills and resources needed to thrive in the dynamic world of business, featured a series of masterclasses, an accelerator boot camp, and a culminating pitch and demo-day event, which provided a platform for participants to showcase their innovative business ideas.

The organiser stated that PowerUP Programme has accomplished noteworthy success in its mission to furnish young Nigerians with indispensable skills, mentorship, and guidance necessary for establishing and nurturing thriving businesses. Attuned to the pressing needs of Nigeria’s youthful population and economic landscape, The PowerUP Program sought to inspire and motivate more young individuals to consider entrepreneurship as a viable and gratifying career path.

By offering comprehensive training in essential business skills, the program aspires to contribute to a more prosperous Nigeria, the organisers added. The organisers also said that the accomplishments of PowerUP Program is worth celebrating as it serves as a pivotal step towards fostering a new generation of successful entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

They added that the collaboration between the firms underscores the commitment of both organisations to actively contribute to a more prosperous Nigeria, and recognise entrepreneurship as a pivotal driver towards realising this vision. Director of NerdzFactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba stated that: “We are thrilled with the success of PowerUP Program. Witnessing the passion and innovation displayed by these young entrepreneurs is inspiring, and we firmly believe they will play a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s