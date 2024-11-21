Firm’s CEO Reinforces Commitment To Nigerian Market

Share

Pernod Ricard, the world’s second-largest wine and spirits company, has reaffirmed its dedication to Nigeria’s thriving market through a recent visit by Africa and Middle East Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Selcuk Tumay.

Tumay, who was accompanied by Chief Financial Officer Africa, Nevzat Akkiz, and Managing Director Africa, Sola Oke, stated that the visit was a business review to assessing regional performance and strategic planning, and a “Meet and Greet” session to recognise local employees’ talents, fostering conviviality.

An immersion into the Nigeria’s vibrant retail landscape followed with an open market visit to Oke-Arin market, guiding discussions on adapting marketing strategies.

Retail partnerships were reinforced by visits to top stores, enhancing in-store experiences. At night-time, on-trade visits show – cased Pernod Ricard’s premium offerings. The key distributors were not left out during the visits.

These visits underscored collaborative relationships for a brighter future. Tumay stated: “Despite Nigeria’s complexities, especially foreign exchange volatility, we are optimistic. Adapting strategies will drive growth, support local partners and deliver exceptional consumer experiences.”

Building on success in Turkey and the Middle East, where innovative marketing and strategic partnerships fuelled double-digit growth, Pernod Ricard applies these learnings to Nigeria.

“We can leverage Turkey’s and the Middle East’s successes and best practices to navigate Nigeria’s challenges and unlock opportunities,” added Selcuk.

