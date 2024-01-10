Firmino Keen To Leave Saudi For Premier League

Roberto Firmino could be on his way back to the Premier League just six months after leaving Liverpool.

The Brazilian striker, 32, has been linked with a move away from Al-Ahli and both Fulham and Sheffield United have been credited with an interest.

According to report, the 55-cap Brazilian international is desperate to leave the Saudi Pro League, despite signing a three-year contract in the summer.

Former Reds team-mate Jordan Henderson is also reportedly eyeing a return but both players may have issues when it comes to agreeing personal terms.

Firmino is on a reported £300,000-a-week salary and would have to take a huge pay cut if he were to sign for any club outside the top-flight heavyweights.

He has not started for Al-Ahli since October and his club have recorded an eight-match unbeaten run over that spell.

During his stay in the Saudi Pro League, the Champions League and Premier League winner has three goals and three assists in 19 appearances.