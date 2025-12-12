Firm Wins Food Manufacturing Innovation Award

Tetra Pak has received the food manufacturing innovation award from Fi Europe for its Tetra Pak® Air Jet Cleaning System for Powder.

The award-winning innovation replaces costly and time-consuming manual cleaning-in-place (CIP) methods for powder handling equipment, with an innovative dry approach which can deliver cost savings and facilitates quick changeovers between recipes.

Judged by independent industry experts, Fi Europe’s Innovation Awards recognise innovative food manufacturing or packaging equipment that improves manufacturing efficiency, reduces waste or enhances product safety. Three Tetra Pak innovations were named as finalists, out of 177 entrants.

Also nominated in the Food Manufacturing Innovation category was the Tetra Pak® Industrial Protein Mixer, which addresses the costly problem in high-protein beverage production: foaming during powder mixing, leading to product loss, extended downtime, and reliance on defoaming agents.

Tetra Pak was also named a finalist in the Future Foodtech Innovation category for its Whole oat beverage line, which use the whole grain, making it possible to produce up to 25 per cent more from the same amount of raw material with zero fibre waste, and a beverage with 60 per cent more protein and around 200 per cent more fibre.

The winning Tetra Pak® Air Jet Cleaning System for Powder addresses the challenges of manually cleaning powder handling equipment, which can lead to downtime, hygiene risks and increased costs.

Using high-speed compressed air jets combined with vacuum extraction, the Tetra Pak® Air Jet Cleaning System for Powder removes powder residues from all internal surfaces without requiring the machine to be opened.

This maintains a sealed environment and eliminates moisture-related microbial growth risks associated with liquid cleaning. Unlike traditional CIP using liquids, the Tetra Pak® Air Jet Cleaning System operates without water or chemicals, eliminating wastewater treatment and reducing environmental impact.

The Tetra Pak® Air Jet Cleaning also delivers significant savings by reducing cleaning time from 90 minutes to just 30 minutes per cycle, in turn increasing uptime and resulting in net annual savings of up to N50,000.

Trials have shown that the flushing function recovers up to 50 litres of product per batch, reducing annual product losses by up to 52,500 litres1. By reducing product loss and avoiding CIP liquids, the system can support both resource conservation and clean-label production goals.