Firm Warns Against Land Transactions On Disputed Estate In Lagos

Capital Gardens Limited has issued a strong warning to the public and prospective land buyers to steer clear of parcels of land located at Hampton Estate, also known as Lekki Island in Osapa, Lagos, due to ongoing litigation.

The disputed land comprises approximately four hectares and an additional 15,000 square metres, which are currently the subject of legal proceedings before the Lagos State High Court.

According to an official statement released by the company two lawsuits are currently pending in respect of the land: Suit No. LD/9195GCM/2025 – Capital Gardens Limited vs. Oretol Nigeria Limited & Adewale Oladapo and suit No. LD/5197GCM/2025 – Oretol Nigeria Limited vs. Dreams Court Limited & Others.

The company stated that it had come to their attention that several individuals and entities have been unlawfully marketing, trespassing, and engaging in transactions concerning the disputed land, despite an active court injunction.

Dreams Court specifically called out one marketer, Ikenna , whose promotional materials were cited in connection with the land.

The company alleged that Premium Homes may have unknowingly become involved due to fraudulent representations by Oretol Nigeria Limited.

Capital Gardens asserts legal ownership of the land, citing a valid Certificate of Occupancy (No. 86/86/2018A) dated July 9, 2018, issued by the Lagos State Government.

The company claims it acquired the land via a legally binding sale and execution of a Deed of Sublease, with full payment made several years ago.

Following what it described as “treacherous conduct” by Oretol Nigeria Limited and its principal, Adewale Oladapo, Capital Gardens initiated legal proceedings and secured an injunction prohibiting any further dealings with the land by Oretol, its agents, or any other parties acting under its authority.

The company emphasized that the injunction remains in effect and that any violation could amount to contempt of court.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to allow themselves to be misled into committing funds towards any transaction concerning the said land. The matter is currently sub judice, and any engagement without proper legal recourse to Dreams Court or its affiliates is unlawful, null, and void,” the statement said.

The company urged potential buyers and investors to verify the legal status of properties before committing financially, especially those already subject to court action.

