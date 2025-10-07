Firm Urges Women To Prioritize Annual Screening For Breast Cancer

As the world observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month, PPC Limited, a leading Nigerian engineering and infrastructure development company, with a growing footprint in the healthcare sector, is urging women in Nigeria to prioritise early detection through annual mammograms, particularly those aged 40 and above.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 2.3 million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and Nigeria accounts for nearly 12% of Africa’s cases.

Head of Diagnostics Services at PPC Limited, Dr. Emmanuel Iyere, said breast cancer remained the most common cancer among women globally and one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths.

He also added that in Nigeria, late presentation was one of the biggest challenges, with up to 70% of women diagnosed only at advanced stages of the disease.

He said: “Early detection through screening remains the single most effective way to reduce breast cancer mortality. “Annual mammograms for women above 40 and timely follow-up of abnormal results can make the difference between lifesaving treatment and latestage outcomes. Nigerian women must have both access and awareness.”