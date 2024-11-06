Firm Urges Stakeholders To Embrace Standard Operating Procedures At Port

Share

Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) has advised all stakeholders to adhere to the standard operating procedures of the call-up system to facilitate seamless operations in the ports In a statement on Monday, the company debunked the rumour that the Eto Callup System had been shutdown at Lagos Port Complex, saying it was functioning seamlessly and uninterrupted.

It explained: “Since its inception, the Ètò callup system has operated seamlessly and uninterrupted, demonstrating remarkable uptime and reliability, outperforming even global standards. As Nigeria’s first digital traffic management company, we are proud of TTP’s reputation for stability, innovation, and excellence.

“As a digital traffic and mobility management company, TTP collaborates closely with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to monitor port activity and advise transporters regarding the categories of trucks permitted at the ports.”

It stressed that the system was designed to be agile and responsive, noting that Ètò was automated to adjust the release of trucks in response to road traffic conditions and port terminal requests.

According to the company, “this process ensures the system remains perpetually available while restricting the movement of trucks in line with established standard operating procedures, enabling efficient, real-time management of port access, ensuring smooth, coordinated traffic flow and mitigating congestion.

“TTP routinely communicates these updates to stakeholders through our various channels. Our system’s continued operation and reliability underscore its effectiveness and critical role in managing port logistics, making Ètò a pioneering example in digital traffic solutions, now under study in institutions across Nigeria and internationally.

Numerous private and public entities are now subscribing to TTP’s services as they recognize our technology’s value and underlying principles.

“We encourage all stakeholders to adhere to the standard operating procedures of the call-up system to facilitate seamless operations and we remain committed to assisting our customers with any concerns they may have. TTP is proud to contribute to a more efficient and sustain – able logistics ecosystem in Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us: