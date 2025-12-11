Firm Urges Legislation To Regulate Trashing Of Used Engine Oil

As call for local content intensifies in Nigeria, Modestus Ikechukwu Okeke, the Managing Director of BUNORR Integrated Energy Limited, has called on all relevant stakeholders at the states and national level to enact a law which will make Nigerians to dump used Engine Oil at particular places.

He said will help companies like his have asses to enough condemn engine oil for their Base Oil production.

Speaking on Tuesday at Omagwa, Rivers State his company site, during an NCDMB organized media tour of his facility, Okeke maintained that the non availability of raw materials was hampering his level of productivity.

The Managing Director of BUNORR also asked that Electricity should be extended to Omagwa Community where his factory is domiciled pleading with Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company or national grid to extend Electricity to the community.