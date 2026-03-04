New Telegraph

March 4, 2026
Firm Unveils Women’s Initiative To Promote Leadership

In commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), The Guardian Women Festival has officially commenced a month-long programme in Nigeria to acknowledge and advance issues pertaining to women.

This was disclosed in a media parley, held at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, announcing the festival, in partnership with Federal Palace Hotel’s International Women’s Month programme on Reciprocity themed: “Give to Gain.”

The initiative will culminate in the Guardian Woman Festival scheduled for March 27, bringing together women across business, finance, hospitality, media, technology, public service and the creative industries.

Executive Director, Federal Palace Hotel/Chief Strategy Officer, Global, The Guardian, Anita Athena Ibru, said the festival’s expansion into a monthlong activation is partly designed to prevent burnout and ensure deeper engagement among women.

