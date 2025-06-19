Firm Unveils Skin Care Solution Into Nigerian Market

Share

Beiersdorf, the globally renowned skincare company and maker of NIVEA, has launched another of its scientifically proven skincare solution in Nigeria.

Known as NIVEA UV Face Shine Control sunscreen, it is designed to protect facial skin from the harmful effects of sun exposure, such as sunburn and premature aging.

The launch, which took place in Lagos, brought together distinguished gathering of media professionals, skincare advocates, health experts, and lifestyle influencers.

Speaking at the event, the Marketing Director for Central, East, and West Africa at Beiersdorf Nivea, Fiyin Toyo, highlighted the rising incidence of sun-induced skin conditions among black populations and called on Nigerians to always take steps to protect their skin.

“Nigeria experiences intense UV exposure all year round, yet awareness and adoption of sun protection habits remain relatively low.

“Recent dermatological studies have shown an uptick in cases of skin cancer, sunburn, and photoaging among people of African descent, challenges that are preventable with consistent sunscreen use.

At Beiersdorf, we prioritise the long-term health and confidence of our consumers. This product is our response to this urgent need,” Toyo noted.

Toyo further emphasised that the product was meticulously developed with the active African consumer in mind, particularly individuals between the ages of 25 and 45 who spend significant time outdoors for work, sport, or leisure.

“This sunscreen is lightweight, non-comedogenic, and blends seamlessly under makeup—making it ideal for daily use in urban and tropical climates.

“Beyond efficacy, we have ensured affordability, so that protection is not a privilege, but a right accessible to every Nigerian,” she added.

Wilson Okpani, Pharmacist and Medical Manager for Beiersdorf NIVEA, also highlighted the medical implications of sun exposure and the importance of daily protection.

“Sunscreen actually protects against sunrays which are responsible for causing sunburn or darkening of the skin called hyperpigmentation. Darkening of the skin is the major reason why many people resort to bleaching.

Even if you’re indoors, the sun rays can impact your skin negatively. You should use sunscreen,” he said. He noted that while sunscreen is safe for the public, caution should be observed for pregnant women due to limited available data on sensitivity during pregnancy.

Guests left the event glowing both in complexion and spirit as they danced into the sunset with a new understanding of why sun protection is essential for African skin.

With this launch, NIVEA continues to champion skincare awareness and innovation tailored to the needs of African consumers.

