Firm Unveils Real-Time Safety Technology Platform, Alerte, In Nigeria

Alerte, a revolutionary safety technology platform has been unveiled and introduced into the Nigerian market by Alerte Universal Limited.

The application which allows users in distress to share their location in realtime with just a swipe was unveiled last Saturday at an event held at Cafe One, Yaba, Lagos.

Speaking about Alerte, the Regional Director, Alerte Universal Limited, Noah Useghan, said the application is a one-of-akind platform that provides real-time emergency alerts, adding that it allows individuals in distress the opportunity to share their location.

“The Alerte application helps users to get fast help and to connect with emergency contacts with just a swipe.

