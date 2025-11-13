Firm Unveils New Bedazzled Events Centre In Lagos

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bedazzled Events/ Balloons and Boardroom, Marian Ebe, has announced the unveiling of the event centre in Lagos.

Inaugurated in the highbrow area of Ikeja Lagos, the official unveiling of the one stop shop for events and celebrations all in one space, combines well-equipped facilities that creates an effective balance between celebration and professionalism.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, Ebe said the thoughtfully selected events place underlines the importance of every occasion while ensuring an environment conducive to strategic planning.

“The name for each space tells a story, based on the event, like; The Grid, (Co-working space); The Summit (Executive office); The Grove (outdoor events); The Palour (Intimate events); The Spotlight (content creation); The Pavillion (Elevated boardroom); and The Pod &The Cube (Smart private offices).

“The approach to the opening of these spaces, emphasize the strategic intent behind them, making it an ideal setup for companies looking to both celebrate achievements and align on future goals.

“Balloons and boardroom venue is designed to inspire, offering a visually stimulating yet focused environment that enhances corporate celebrations and strategic meetings alike.”