Firm Unveils Duostam To Tackle Prostate Enlargement

Pharmacy Plus, a leading pharmaceutical company, has launched Duostam, an advanced treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), also known as prostate enlargement.

This was launched at the 97th Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) conference which was held in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State recently.

BPH is a non-cancerous condition involving an increase in the size of the prostate gland due to cellular growth.

Professor Ikenna Nnabugwu with specialist training in general surgery and urology, highlighted that the prostate is a major contributor to Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS) in ageing men; it has a prevalence of LUTS/BPH reaching approximately 20 per cent in men over 40 years old.

In response to this significant health concern, Pharmacy Plus introduced Duostam as a targeted solution for BPH treatment. Duostam offers numerous benefits, including:relief from LUTS; improved patient-reported quality of life (QoL); slower disease progression; reduced risk of acute urinary retention (AUR); and reduced risk of bleeding from an enlarged prostate.

On his part, the Managing Director of Pharmacy Plus, Chukwuemeka Obi stated that as a research-driven pharmaceutical company, the firm is committed to providing effective treatment options for patients.

He, however, assured that Duostam is safe for use, with clinical studies confirming its efficacy when used as prescribed.

