Firm Unveils Cybersecurity Offering For Fintechs

Mart Networks, a leading cybersecurity distributor in Africa and the Middle East, has announced the launch of a dedicated cybersecurity offering specifically designed for fintech companies.

This new solution is powered by Invinsense, Infopercept’s unified cybersecurity platform.

The new fintech package delivers full-spectrum cybersecurity through managed services integrated into four core areas of the Invinsense platform.

It offers tailored security across the stack, combining Invinsense XDR with Managed Detection and Response for real-time threat monitoring, incident response, and custom log ingestion across infrastructure, APIs, applications, and cloud environments.

Invinsense OXDR and Exposure Management continuously assess vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, attack surfaces, and third-party risks.

With GSOS and Security Compliance Management, the platform ensures end-to-end support for meeting both local and global regulatory requirements.

Built-in cybersecurity awareness programs cover phishing, smishing, vishing, and other common attack vectors, empowering fintech teams to remain cyber-resilient.

Given that many fintech platforms are custombuilt, Invinsense SIEM offers deep visibility through flexible log ingestion and monitoring tailored to specific application logic and workflows.

To accelerate response, Infopercept’s engineering team provides hands-on remediation through patches, code-level fixes, and infrastructure enhancements.

The platform also ensures cloud and SaaS security from code to cloud, encompassing CNAPP, API Security, CIEM, ASPM, CDR, DevSecOps practices, Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) scanning, and more—delivering fullstack protection for modern fintech environments.

“Fintech companies operate at the intersection of innovation and high-stakes regulation.

Unlike traditional enterprises, they face immense scrutiny from regulators and enterprise clients—often banks or NBFCs—making cybersecurity foundational to their business,” said Moiz Maloo, Managing Director, Mart Networks.

“Most fintechs don’t have the luxury of multiple internal security teams or system integrators. With this focused offering, we’re providing an all-in-one platform with managed services built specifically for the fintech environment.”

