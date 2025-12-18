Firm Unveils Centre To Train Journalists, Seeks Vibrant Maritime Industry

First Mediacon Network Limited (FMNL) has unveiled a Centre for Maritime Media and Capacity Development (CMMCD) aimed at training journalists and enhancing their knowledge of artificial intelligence, digitalisation and other emerging tools to promote efficiency in maritime reporting.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Sesan Onileimo, explained in his welcome address that the establishment of the centre was a bold initiative by management to bridge existing knowledge gaps and ensure that maritime journalists, regardless of age or experience, remain relevant in a rapidly evolving media environment.

He added that the centre’s advisory board comprises eminent personalities within the maritime industry.

Onileimo disclosed this during the 10th Annual Seminar for Maritime Journalists, themed “A Decade of Collaboration for Impact: Strengthening Maritime Journalism for the Future.” He stressed that the centre is open to partnerships with interested corporate stakeholders.

“Our goal is collaboration for impact. Ultimately, the Nigerian maritime industry will benefit from this initiative,” he said.

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr. Pius Akutah, represented by a Deputy Director, Mr. Moses Abere, described the media as a critical partner in promoting transparency, accountability and competitiveness in the maritime sector.

Akutah said the event was significant not only for marking a decade of sustained engagement but also for unveiling the distinguished individuals who will drive the Maritime Media and Capacity Development Centre.

“Over the years, maritime journalists have worked closely with regulators, operators, policymakers and other stakeholders to highlight the challenges and opportunities within the sector. Your work has contributed to greater transparency, improved public understanding and stronger accountability in our maritime landscape,” he said.

He added that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, has benefitted immensely from the professionalism and consistent coverage of journalists in reporting regulatory interventions, reforms and collaborative efforts to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in the port environment.

Also speaking, the National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada, in a presentation titled “Data Journalism in Maritime Trade: Using Analytics to Tell Bigger Stories,” urged journalists to embrace the use of infographics and go beyond merely reporting data to interpreting it for deeper public understanding.

Maiwada also emphasised the need for journalists to strike a balance between speed and accuracy in reporting, while reaffirming Customs’ strong commitment to the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW).

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and Senior Partner at Akabogu and Associates, Dr. Emeka Akabogu, observed that although Customs sits at the heart of the National Single Window framework, importers, exporters and Customs have not always operated in sync at the nation’s ports.

He warned that without alignment and shared responsibility among these key stakeholders, the NSW may struggle to achieve its objectives.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, represented by the Zonal Coordinator, Zone A Headquarters, Assistant Comptroller-General Mohammed Babandede, commended the organisers for launching the Maritime Media and Capacity Development Centre.

He reaffirmed that the Nigeria Customs Service is fully integrated into the National Single Window project and will commence implementation in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for the first quarter of 2026.