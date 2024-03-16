Firm Unveils App For Upcoming Artistes, Others To Showcase Talent

…hosts open singing contest

Vibrer Internet Content Provider LLC has developed a new social media platform, Vibrer, to amongst other things, help artists struggling with the hurdles of getting sponsorship showcase their talents, and to also give music lovers an opportunity to have direct access to their favourite artists.

Speaking at the Global launch on Thursday in Abuja, African Representative of Vibrer, Doris Iwunze revealed that, unlike other social media platforms in existence, the app gives artists the advantage of earning money while they showcase their talents as the platform was designed to revolutionise the way musicians and music enthusiasts discover, share and experience music.

Tho Vibrer already has a presence in Dubai and Europe, Iwunze explained that the choice of Nigeria as the first country for its Global Launch was not far from the great influence the country’s music industry has on Africa and the world at large, due to her rich musical culture and wealth of talents.

According to her, there was an ongoing singing contest aimed at providing users with dynamic opportunities for engagement, talent showcase and community participation. In addition, artists could go live to connect with fans, perform and interact with fans, and receive virtual gifts and tips for their performances

She said: “Vibrer is a social media platform with a blend of music. It’s a platform for artists to showcase their talents and at the same time, reach a wide range of audience.

“There’s a place for everyone; there’s a place for an artiste, there’s a place for new music lovers, there’s a place for those who have already arrived in the music industry and there’s also a place for art commerce. Vibrer is a place where artists can earn while they showcase their talents. Also, fans get to reach their favourite artists and have direct access to their favourite artists.

“I’m not sure we have ever had a blend of social interaction and music streaming. There is no end to what is available on Vibrer because we do all genres of music, there’s a place for content creators and music influencers. There’s a place for DJs, there’s a place for dancers, so you have a pool of options depending on your kind of music.

“We are bringing a platform where young musicians, those who do not have people who sponsor or help them, can find a place where they can express and showcase their talent and reach a very wide audience at the same time.”

Speaking further, she said: “Vibrer is a web and mobile app blending social media with a music focus. It features music and video posts, content sharing, in-app chat, and live streaming.

“Similar to Tiktok, it includes virtual gifts a way for the artists to earn and monetize their content, offering an interactive platform for music lovers and creators. The platform is a movement that helps artists realize their dreams and allows music lovers to enjoy different genres of music.

“Vibrer aims to provide a unique, engaging experience for its users, connecting them through music and video in a dynamic online community. The goal is to combine and reshape the music and social media industries, creating a fun and connected musical community, these steps highlight our commitment to supporting local artists while providing a global stage for their music.”