Firm Unveils Afia TV To Promote Igbo Ingenuity, True Identity

Onye Afia TV, a digital brand, has been unveiled to explore the heart of Igbo enterprise.

The brand, according to the promoters, will feature real stories of ambition, innovation and survival from entreprenures, who reflect the grit and brilliance of Igbo business culture.

Onye Afia Television, unveiled on June 28, 2025 under the sponsorship of Cutix plc, cable and wire manufacturing giant, is a platform and a movement of sort to challenge stereotypes and redefine what success looks like for Igbo in today’s economy.

The ceremony held at Cutix company in Nnewi, Anambra state, drew dignitaries from different walks of life, including the co-founder of Cutix plc, Ambassador Odi Nwosu; Chief Executive Officer of Cutix plc, Mrs Ijeoma Oduonye; CEO of Onye Afia TV, Chief Emeka Mba; Brand Manager of Onye Afia TV, Vera Chidimma Okoh; Anchor of Onye Afia TV Season 2, Odera Collins; among other important persons.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive of Onye Afia TV, Emeka Mba, explained that the brand, a 30-minute weekday talk show, will offer insightful conversation with legacy builders and rising disruptors; celebrate excellence, promote Igbo pride and offer a blueprint for generational impact.