Firm Unveils $50m Tech-Driven Fashion Platform To Market African Designs

African fashion took a bold leap into the digital future recently as Stitches Africa, an AI-powered e-commerce platform connecting African designers with global customers, was officially launched in Lagos.

The high-energy launch event marked the unveiling of a transformative platform that aims to revolutionise access to authentic African fashion across continents—especially for Africans in the diaspora yearning for bespoke, high-quality African wear.

So far, over 100 verified vendors have joined Stitches Africa, with a waiting list of over 5,000 potential buyers eager to shop once the platform goes live. Although the platform is currently open to international customers, expansion to local African markets is in the works.

The founders believe the timing is perfect. With over 4.6 million Africans living in the U.S. and millions more across Europe and beyond, there is a growing appetite for authentic African wear—driven by cultural pride and fashion consciousness. “Stitches Africa is more than a business,” said Peters. “It is a movement to redefine Africa’s fashion identity, to make ‘Made in Africa’ a global fashion statement.”

According to the founders, Stitches Africa was created to solve long-standing challenges in the African fashion value chain— limited visibility for local designers, poor access to international markets, and inconsistent bespoke measurements.

Leveraging artificial intel- ligence, the platform allows customers anywhere in the world to generate precise digital body measurements, enabling designers in Africa to produce perfectly fitted garments without in-person fittings.

“The fashion industry has evolved, and Africa cannot be left behind,” said Franklyn Peters, Cofounder of Stitches Africa. “Our goal is simple—connect Africa’s finest designers with global consumers and make African fashion accessible, measurable, and scal- able using technology.”

A major highlight of the launch was the announcement of a US$50 million financing programme, secured in partnership with JF Advisory Group, Morningside Capital Partners, and Cactus Trustees Limited as custodian. The funding will drive Stitches Africa’s infrastructure, logistics network, and market expansion across Europe, North America, and the Caribbean.

According to JF Advisory Group, the financing underscores growing global investor confidence in Africa’s creative economy. Morningside Capital Partners pledged governance and institutional support to ensure the company’s long-term scalability and impact