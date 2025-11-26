Firm Unveils 2025 Africa Revenue Makers Awardees

B4B Partners, a revenue consulting and enablement company, has announced the top 25 honourees of its inaugural Africa Revenue Makers Awards (ARMA).

The honourees include sales leaders, business strategists, revenue operations specialists, product growth managers, commercial executives, and marketing and GTM operators whose contributions have directly influenced business expansion, product-market fit, retention, capital efficiency, and sustainable unit economics.

Speaking on the significance of the awards, Founder of B4B Partners and Convener of ARMA, Napa Onwusah, said:“This recognition is not about celebrity visibility or social popularity.

It is about honouring the people whose strategic decisions and daily execution keep organisations growing, unlock innovation, and transform nascent businesses into scalable models.

“ARMA exists so that these builders of commercial progress are seen, valued, and celebrated.” She noted that in its inaugural edition, ARMA is making a clear statement that revenue leadership is not simply an operational role, as it is a strategic profession that determines whether organisations grow, stall, or fail.