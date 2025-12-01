Firm Unlocks 100 Acres Of Shared Prosperity At Empire Park

The Nigerian real estate sector is undergoing a radical transformation, driven by Abode Assets Limited and its mandate to democratise wealth creation.

This commitment was solidified at the weekend with the official launch of the massive 100-acre Empire Park Estate, a project designed to prove that real estate investment is no longer the exclusive preserve of the ultra-wealthy.

In a move that challenges industry norms, Abode unveiled a model where investors can become certified landowners with a commitment of as little as N100,000.

This low entry barrier is central to the company’s mission of “Shared Prosperity,” allowing everyday Nigerians to access genuine wealth.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Abode Assets, Mr. Jeffrey Itepu, reiterated the company’s inclusivity mandate. He said: “Irrespective of your income level, location, or social class, you should be able to participate in the prosperity that is in real estate.”

Backing this vision with operational excellence, the COO of the company, Mr. Damilare Oshokoya, highlighted how technology ensures safety for their growing community of 2,000+ investors across 13 countries.