Firm To Train Journalists On Blue Economy Operations, Policy

First Mediacon Network Limited has resolved to organise a seminar to equip maritime journalists with the technical insight required to analyse policy decisions, market trends and operational performance within the nation’s blue economy.

This year, training was organised to mark the 10th anniversary of the Annual Seminar for Maritime Journalists by the company, as key regulatory agencies and trade operators will converge in Lagos on Tuesday, next week, for the event.

According to the company, the seminar was a strategic industry forum positioned to shape conversations around digital trade facilitation, regulatory efficiency and the economic reforms driving Nigeria’s maritime sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Sesan Onileimo, who is the convener of the seminar, said that the past decade had proven that accurate, data-driven journalism was vital to the growth of the maritime economy.

According to him, “This platform empowers journalists with the tools to properly analyse reforms, interrogate investments and provide the business community with credible information.

“Over the years, it has helped strengthen the information value chain that supports investment decisions across ports, logistics, shipping, and inland trade corridors.

This year’s edition comes at a time when Nigeria’s maritime economy is undergoing significant transformation, driven by digitalisation, regulatory restructuring and demand for greater operational transparency.

“A central feature of the programme is a Business Dialogue on the National Single Window, to be led by the Director of the National Single Window, Mr Tola Fakolade.”

Onileimo added that the session would clarify the commercial value of the platform, its implications for trade competitiveness, and the media’s role in communicating its benefits to the business community, stressing that the seminar would also deliver a practical training on “Data Analysis for Effective Maritime Reporting”, anchored by the National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada.

He noted: “The session aims to strengthen journalists’ ability to interpret trade statistics, cargo volumes, revenue trends and operational indicators that shape business reporting in the port and logistics ecosystem.

“The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr Akutah Ukeyima, will deliver the keynote address on regulatory efficiency, investment protection and the media’s contribution to a transparent business environment.

“The Chairman of the Occasion, Mr Warredi Eniosuoh, brings years of private-sector and regulatory experience that align with the industry’s push for safer waterways, improved port operations and cost-efficient cargo movement.”

He said that the presence of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, as Special Guest of Honour would further underscore the seminar’s relevance to ongoing customs reforms, trade automation and the government’s broader objective of reducing the cost and time of doing business at Nigeria’s ports.