Firm to Train Host Community Artisans to Build Data Centre

Rack Centre, West Africa’s Best-connected Carrier and Cloud neutral data centre, has launched a sustainability initiative to train arti- sans from its host community to be involved in the building of LGS2, a new best-in-class data centre in Lagos, Nigeria. The new build will enhance and broaden the capacity of the company to serve more clients in Nigeria. Located in Oregun, the heart of Ikeja, with easy access to the main commercial areas of Lagos, the new data centre is situated on a 20,000 square metres green field site and sits at over 30 meters above sea level.

With this expansion, Rack Centre would have an increased IT load of 13.5MW in its Lagos facility. The empowerment initiative, which is in line with Rack Centre’s commitment to sustainable development and social impact, will provide artisans with the skills and training they need to work on the construction of LGS2 and empower them to be involved in world-class construction projects. According to the company in a release, the programme will engage carpenters, masons, plumbers amongst others and it will cover a wide range of topics such as safety, construction techniques, and the use of specialised equipment.

“We are committed to supporting the sustainable development of our host communities,” Chief Operating Officer of Rack Centre, Ezekiel Egboye said. He further stated: “This initiative is a great way to provide local artisans with the skills and training they need to work on the construction of LGS2, while also creating jobs and opportunities for community members. “It will also provide artisans with the opportunity to gain valuable experience working on a major construction project, thereby making them more competitive in the job market and increasing their earning potential.

”The training program is expected to start in this month October 2023 and will run for the next nine months. Upon completion of the programme, the artisans will be awarded certificates and will be eligible to work on the construction of LGS2.” Upon completion, the new build will help expand the company’s capacity tenfold and consolidate its leadership as a major digital infrastructure hub in West Africa.

Rack Centre’s rich ecosystem includes 65 telecommunication carriers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), global Tier 1 networks, and pan Africa international carriers, including direct interconnections to all major subsea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa including Equiano and in the foreseeable future 2Africa, and every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa.