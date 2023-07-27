Firm To Reward Loyal Consumers In Promo Campaign

Checkers Africa Limited, manufacturers of leading custard brand, Checkers Custard, has disclosed that it’s launching a national promotional campaign to reward its loyal customers and families, who, over the years, have shown commitment and loyalty to the quality of Checkers Custard product.

The Managing Director of Checkers Africa Limited, Karan Checkers in a signed press statement, made available to New Telegraph, stated that the promo campaign, titled: ‘Checkers Cus- tard Scratch ‘N’ Win Consumer Promo, already kicked-off from July 1 through August 31, 2023 with prizes redeemable until September 31, 2023.

The company’s managing director noted that this promotional activity was specifically designed to uplift milions of its fondly petnamed Custardians, for their unwavering patronage and support towards Checkers Custard, and in ensuring the brand is number one in the category in such a short time. According to him, the firm will not be here in Nigeria today without the end consumers and families across Nigeria that has made Checkers Custard their choice custard; adding that “it is high time that they also enjoyed freebies beyond the giveaways on social media and our other CSR activities.”

While breaking down the firm’s promotional campaign, he stressed that the Scratch ‘N’ Win consumer promo is to gift thousands of prizes including LED TVs, refrigerators, standing fans, mobiles phones, airtime recharge of N200 and N500 and of course, our flagship product, Checkers Custard Vanilla in 1 kg jars. On mode of participation in the promo, the managing director disclosed in the release, “to participate, consumers should buy any special promotional Checkers Custard jar with the Scratch ‘N’ Win Promo badge.

Under the seal of the lid of every promo product, a sealed scratch card which, when peeled off, will show the prize won i.e. ‘LED TV’; ‘Mobile Phone’; ‘Refrigerator’ and so on. For airtime winnings, the prize is instantly redeemable by dialingthe 474 short code with the provided voucher code, for instance: *474*voucher code#. This will automaticaly credit the line used to dial the code with the corresponding airtime as displayed on the scratch card.”

He continued: “Scratch ‘N’ Win Promo is for all Checkers Custard flavours: Vanilla, Banana, Milk and Chocolate in 2kg, 1.5kg, and 1kg jars, and is effective across Nigeria. Eligibility is for all Nigeri- ans. However, for winners below 13 years, guardians will be required to accompany them to redeem their prizes.”