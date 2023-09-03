Firm To Hold Insurance Awareness Training For Over 100 Journalists In Lagos

An insurance and business-focused media firm, Insurance Press Limited (IPL), has concluded plans to partner with the Centre for Financial Journalism (CFJ), and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lagos State, to deliver a first-of-a-kind seminar and training for journalists.

The decision to train journalists is apparently in the firm’s bid to expand the scope of insurance awareness in Nigeria.

No fewer than 100 media practitioners are set to benefit from phase one of the training program.

The All-Inclusive Media Seminar scheduled for September 21, 2023, in Lagos, is premised on the insurance principle of, “The law of large numbers”.

Although an insurance press corps exists, the fresh initiative is seen as creating an army of insurance-savvy journalists and content creators who can connect insurance perspectives in every storytelling and news.

The event is sponsored by Africa Re Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility entity of African Reinsurance Corporation under its risk awareness, education, and insurance development strategic areas.

In a statement issued by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre for Financial Journalism, Dr Ray Echebiri, he expressed happiness that a robust understanding of the scope of insurance and the important role of practitioners combined with a heightened concept of responsibility of the journalist to his community in and off the beat would be a partnership that can contribute significantly in rescuing the economy and impact vulnerable groups.

Echebiri noted that training and retraining journalists as key influencers in society would lead to a better understanding of businesses and their overall impact on people aside from profits.

The CEO said: “The fact that all industry beats and sectionals are involved is a demonstration of the expected outcome, as the insurance industry and the economy would be better for it”.

Even, the lead organizer of the event and lead editor of IPL, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuadu expressed optimism that, “Increased knowledge and awareness among journalists of the interconnectedness of risk and insurance in everyday living and business would be key in opening the insurance market.

“The more scrutiny and disclosure that the insurance industry is subjected to, the more Nigerians would entrust them with their assets for protection.

“When journalists can integrate and weave the human element into their stories, our society would recognize the role journalists play in bringing out ‘stories behind the story’.

“The role of the journalist is to tell the truth and in doing this, they must go further in their story threads and ensure no one is left behind”.

Accomplished trainers from various professions have been selected to deliver the All-Inclusive Mass Media Seminar-themed, Transformational Journalism in the Digital Age: Deepening Insurance Awareness through Inclusive Reporting.