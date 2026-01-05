Firm To Deliver Uncrewed Aircraft To Tantita For Security Operations

Textron Systems Corporation is set to deliver three Aerosonde Mk. 4.7 Vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) to Tantita Security Services, a security solutions provider within Nigeria.

The aircraft will significantly enhance security operations for the protection of Nigeria’s vital oil and gas infrastructure.

Also, the systems will be delivered in a fully ITAR-free configuration designed for ease of export to international customers.

The sale also includes options for training and additional aircraft to support planned capability expansion, building on a previous Foreign Military Sale (FMS) contract to the country.

The Aerosonde Mk. 4.7 VTOL UAS offers a runway-independent configuration powered by Hybrid Quadrotor technology, enabling vertical takeoff and landing. Its proven performance and benchmark-setting reliability make it an adaptable solution for security operations across Nigeria’s high-risk sectors.

According to the company’s Senior Vice President, Air, Land and Sea Systems, David Phillips, “the Aerosonde Mk. 4.7 VTOL UAS is a mature, highly reliable, and industry-proven autonomous solution that will provide Tantita Security Services with transformational capability to execute their security operations.

“The Aerosonde system’s demonstrated performance and benchmark-setting reliability will enable the Tantita team to expand its capabilities to protect the oil and gas infrastructure essential to Nigerian security and prosperity.

“This award builds on the support the Aerosonde UAS family of systems have been providing to international customers over the last several years.

The Aerosonde UAS offers multi-mission capability built upon a family of systems that have amassed over 700,000 flight hours in some of the world’s most challenging environments.”

Philips added that the system has conducted operations across the globe and currently operates on over 10 U.S. Navy ships. The system is equipped for multiple payload configurations with both VTOL and fixed-wing options.