Firm Tasks CBN With Definitive Action For Economic Growth

Investment banking and advisory firm, The CFG Advisory, has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take “definitive action” to boost the country’s economic growth and tackle inflationary pressures.

The firm, which made the appeal in an article viewed by New Telegraph, said that, “with a debt profile above $100 billion and significant debt service costs, the country needs proactive strategies to boost growth.”

It recommended “the need for structural reforms, strategic fiscal management, and a coordinated approach to Monetary, Fiscal, Trade, Investment and Industrial Policy implementation, to stimulate economic growth at 8-10% sustainable levels.”

According to CFG Advisory, “implementing these measures will restore purchasing power and lift Nigerians out of poverty.” Specifically, the firm recommended that the CBN should commence a targeted reduction of interest rates by the end of Q3 2025 to boost growth and tackle inflationary pressures.

It also suggested that the apex bank should “immediately” commence its inflation targeting programme, stating that, “A target inflation rate of around 12-14 per cent will elevate economic growth to 8-10% based on historical data.” Furthermore, the advisory firm proposed that the country’s equity in oil Joint Venture (JV) assets should be sold to raise $35-$40 billion, as part of efforts to reduce debt and enhance the balance sheet.