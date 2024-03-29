Firm Targets Milk Producers, Pastoralists In 3 Dairy Zones

The country’s quest to expand its dairy sector with the launch of FrieslandCampina-led Value4Dairy Consortium is expected to empower 10,000 pastoralists and 40,000 milk producers. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the project held at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Managing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Mr. Roger Adou, disclosed that the dairy sector in Nigeria wss about to undergo a transformative journey with the inauguration of the latest Value4Dairy Consortium project, a strategic interventions that will further expand the country’s dairy sector and the country’s quest to attain self-sufficiency in milk production.

Adou expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “We are immensely proud to embark on this transformative journey, expanding our dairy development footprints in Nigeria. Through collaborative efforts and innovative strategies with our Value4Dairy partners, we are unwavering in our commitment to driving economic prosperity and empowering communities nationwide.” The FrieslandCampina WAMCO helmsman stated that the event signaled a significant leap for Nigeria’s dairy industry.

According to him, the FrieslandCampina-led Value4Dairy Consortium is co-funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, noting that this project represents a substantial investment in Nigeria’s dairy sector. In addition, Adou pointed out that it aimed to boost small-scale milk production and promote sustainability across three dairy zones in Oyo, Osun, and Abuja. He said: “These self-sustaining dairy zones will not only facilitate milk aggregation but also provide essential resources and training to enhance productivity sustainably. “Led by FrieslandCampina WAMCO, the consortium will leverage cutting-edge advancements in feed, breeding, and sustainable farming practices to uplift local farmers and drive economic prosperity across the sector.

Through strategic interventions, the consortium aims to empower 10,000 pastoralists and smallholders initially, with plans for expansion to include 40,000 milk producers in subsequent years. “The project’s impact transcends mere dairy production, encompassing broader societal benefits such as improved food security, heightened nutrition, and reduced conflicts between herders and farmers. “Embracing a gender-intentional approach, the programme also includes dedicated initiatives to empower women and foster inclusive growth.” Also, Mrs. Winnie LaiSolarin, Director of Animal Husbandry Services at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, delivered an address on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

In her speech, Mrs. LaiSolarin emphasised the profound significance of the Value4Dairy Consortium project in Nigeria’s agricultural landscape. Highlighting the project’s potential to enhance food security and uplift rural communities, Mrs. Lai-Solarin commended FrieslandCampina WAMCO for its dedication to driving progress within the Dairy Value Chain. She underscored the company’s commitment to implementing impactful programs aimed at accelerating development and fostering sustainability in the sector. The inauguration ceremony brought together government officials, industry leaders, farmers, and key stakeholders to celebrate this groundbreaking initiative.