Firm Takes Gender-Based Violence Awareness Campaign To Schools

A firm, Lafarge Africa Plc, has taken an awareness campaign on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to schools across its various host communities as part of activities to commemorate the International Women’s Day.

Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Director for the company, Viola Graham-Douglas, while speaking during the gender based sensitisation and defense workshop, held at Onitolo Community Senior High School, Lagos, explained that the workshop was organised primarily to help young girls understand the meaning of Gender-Based Violence and the right approach to address and avoid it.

The gender-based sensitisation and defense workshop was organised by Lafarge Africa Plc in partnership with Education District IV, Lagos Ministry of Education.

According to her, genderbased violence is not just about inflicting physical harm on the victims, but that “gender-based violence is any action that makes them feel unsafe, disrespected, or powerless because of their gender.”

She noted further: “If someone or a situation makes you feel uncomfortable or afraid, trust your gut, speak up and talk to someone that you trust.

You are protecting yourself, and that is always the right thing to do. “Today’s workshop serves as a huge opportunity for us to assist those that need support.

We need to make them aware of how best to defend themselves should they find themselves in any form of abuse.” Graham-Douglas, however, shared affirmations with the young school girls and encouraged them to be bold, confident and self-conscious whether at school or anywhere they find themselves.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Famasi Africa, Adeola Ayoola, urged the students to be bold and courageous in confronting their fears by exposing those people involved in gender-based violence, even as she added that being bold and courageous would bring shame to the perpetrators.

Ayoola, therefore, counselled the young women and girls to avoid seeking people’s validation for their actions as this could make them vulnerable to genderbased violence, advising them to be self-confident and believe in themselves.

“When you are seeking validity, you just want everybody to like you. Doing this will make you vulnerable to gender-based violence, especially at your age. This is because there is a whole lot going on in the lives of teenagers,” she said at the workshop.

