Firm Supports Probe Of Manhole Culprits By Police

With the resolve by the Federal Capital Territory Authority ( FCT), to intensify the manhunt to nab the remnant of thieves carting public assets within the metropolis, Abuja Steel-based firm, Abuja Steel Mill Limited absolved itself as one of the receivers of the stolen manhole steel cover.

The firm’s support is coming on the heels of 50 suspected manhole thieves arrested and paraded on Monday by the FCT police command.

The police on Monday while parading the 50 suspects, said the arrests were made in collaboration with sister security agencies during separate raids at hotspots in Kabusa, Garki, Mabushi, and Wuse.

Giving a bite to Police Command disclosure, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communication and New Media, Olalere Olayinka, alluded that an iron smelting company had been identified as one of the receivers of stolen manhole covers across the city.

Chethan Kumar, Spokesman for Abuja Steel Mills Ltd, dissociates allegations linking the steel firm to the purchase and smelting of stolen manhole covers.

It describes such allegations as, baseless and inconsistent with its core values and established operational principles. The statement affirmed Abuja Steel Company as a responsible, tax-paying organization committed to ethical and transparent business practices, and strict adherence to industry regulations, with no history of involvement in shady or illegal activities.

According to the statement, Abuja Steel firm, “is fully committed and will cooperate with law enforcement agencies to uncover the truth and bring those responsible for the theft and vandalism of public infrastructure to justice, and expressed confidence that ongoing investigations will exonerate the company from the accusations”

The statement explained that Abuja Steel Company operates on a large-scale industrial framework and does not engage in small-scale business negotiations or transactions with individuals or unauthorized agents, affirming that claims or insinuations that the company deals in such activities are false and misleading.

Chethan quoted the company Director, Dr John Akanya thus “We are a world-class company and part of a group of companies that is the largest steel producer in Nigeria.

“We are the only steel manufacturing group that is fully integrated with an iron-ore mining and processing factory at Gujeni, Kaduna State. As such we are already moving away from scrap metals to direct reduced iron-ore from our sister company, African Natural Resources and Mines Limited (ANRML)”

Abuja Steel Company disclosed that it has initiated a thorough investigation into the matter and the source of the condemnable allegation, in order to uphold its reputation and ensure accountability.

The company urged the Nigerian public and its valued customers to disregard the allegations, stating that it perceives them as an attempt by some vested interests to malign its hard-earned reputation, stressing that the company stands resolutely against all forms of vandalism and theft that endanger public infrastructure and safety.

“Our company prides itself on being a cornerstone of responsible industrial practices in the Federal Capital Territory and beyond. We remain dedicated to contributing positively to Nigeria’s economic development and maintaining public trust”, the statement concluded.

