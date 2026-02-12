Firm Strengthens Pan-Nigeria Haulage Capacity With Fleet Expansion

JMG Haulage, the logistics and haulage division of JMG, has announced a major fleet expansion aimed at reinforcing its position as a leading haulage, transport, and logistics company in Nigeria.

The expansion supports growing demand across FMCG, beverage, and industrial supply chains while enhancing nationwide haulage capacity. Founded in 2019, JMG Haulage began with four trucks serving internal distribution and selected third-party clients.

Through consistent service delivery, strong operational discipline, and a focus on reliable haulage services, JMG steadily expanded its operations to 31 heavy-duty and 16 light-duty trucks prior to the latest growth phase.

The current expansion adds 20 new heavy-duty haulage trucks, each configured as a 24-pallet unit with a payload capacity of up to 45 tons. This significantly increases JMG Haulage’s long-haul transport and nationwide haulage capabilities, enabling the company to support large-scale logistics operations across Nigeria.

The development further strengthens JMG’s visibility in haulage and logistics research in Nigeria, positioning JMG Haulage as a preferred partner for national and multinational shippers. The newly deployed fleet follows a mixed-energy strategy.

Ten trucks are CNG-powered, offering a driving range of up to 1,400 km, while ten diesel-powered trucks provide operational flexibility across diverse haulage routes. This approach allows JMG Haulage to balance efficiency, reliability, and environmental responsibility while delivering dependable nationwide haulage services.

Commenting on the expansion, General Manager of JMG Haulage, Mohamad Dayekh, said: “This fleet expansion is a strategic milestone for JMG Haulage. It allows us to scale our haulage and logistics capacity nationwide while maintaining high service standards, cost efficiency, and safety.