Firm Sets 2050 For Netzero Actualisation

Head, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Rite Foods Limited, Mr Ekuma Eze, has said that the company has set 2050 as its target for netzero. This is a loftier climate change goal given that Nigeria’s target for netzero is 2060.

Net zero refers to a state where the amount of greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere is balanced by the amount removed, resulting in no net increase in emissions. This concept is crucial in the fight against climate change, as it aims to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

A key aspect of netzero is deep emission cuts by reducing emissions by 90-95% across all scopes through strategies like transitioning to renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and adopting sustainable practices. Eze, while making a presentation during a facility tour of the company’s factory in Ososa, Ogun State, said the company had taken proactive and strategic measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations.

He also said the company had embarked on waste to wealth measures such as repurposing its plastic waste to school bags, which were donated to nine schools in underserved communities across three states. He added that the company is intentional on its energy usage as it has adopted a mix of 92 per cent for gas, 6.5 per cent for diesel and 1.5% for solar.

He added that the company’s carbon intensity of 772gCO2/lpb is about the best compared to industry average of 1300-2500gCO2/lpb. Eze said that the company has ensured ozone layer preservation through cleaner energy. He said an average of 20,341.52 tCO2e is avoided annually since 2020 by the company.