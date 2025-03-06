Firm Set To Bridge Business Challenge Gaps

Share

As part of efforts aimed at changing the narrative of the nation’s business landscape, Scrum Day Nigeria is set to hold conversations around tackling business challenges and enhancing returns-on- investment through organisation transformation.

Addressing journalists in Lagos recently, Co-convener, Scrum Day Nigeria, and Chief Executive Value Hut Consulting Limited, Sam Olusoga, said the nation’s business environment was facing critical challenges including, economic instability, inefficiency and low productivity; slow product development and lack of innovation.

With the theme: ‘Innovative and Products for Better Outcomes’, Olusoga said that business agility could be the solution, adding that this model had been successfully adopted worldwide, boosting productivity by up to 300 per cent, reducing product development time by 40 -60 per cent and improving customer satisfaction by 30 per cent or more.

Speaking further, Olusoga disclosed that 10 speakers from Agile product, management, business transformation and leadership would share strategies for helping Nigeria become more adaptive, resilient and innovative.

Scheduled for Wednesday at the Civic Centre Victoria Island Lagos, he stated the event was not just another conference, but a movement towards more effective innovative and globally competitive Nigerian business landscape.

