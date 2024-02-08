Firm Sensitises LASUSTECH Students On Data Protection

An IT firm, Audit and System Solutions Nigeria Ltd, has created awareness among the newly admitted students of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) about data privacy and control. Speaking during the awareness programme held at the 500-seater hall on the Ikorodu campus recently, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Wale Wahab, said as more data are generated with the development of emerging technologies such as AI, hackers, and cyber attacks are also increasing.

He educated the students on how they could control their personal data in order not to fall victim, while also charging them not to divulge other people’s data, saying there is severe sanction for doing so by the Nigerian Data Protection Commission. Wahab explained that data subjects are individuals who release their information to a particular organisation; data controllers are the organisations who take information from their customers, and that data processors are those who process the information gathered by the organisations.

To take control of their personal data, Wahab said every data subject has the right to question data controllers on what they need their data for. He further explained that it is the responsibility of the data controller and data processor to safeguard the security of the data of their data subjects. “As a data controller, you must have a reason for collecting data from your customers, and you must not collect more data than what you need. Your customers also have the right to ask you what you need their data for,” he said.

He added: “To take control of your personal data, you should restrict your presence on social media; review privacy settings on all social media; only provide information that is required for a particular purpose; do not use free unsecured WIFI, then always watch documentaries to improve your awareness on data privacy protection.” Meanwhile, the Dean of Student Affairs, LASUSTECH, Dr. Ademola Aderogba, admonished the students to take advantage of the awareness programme, saying it was part of what they are to learn in the higher institution.