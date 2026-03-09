Firm Seeks Empowerment Of African Women In Science, Society

The Development Communication Network (DevComs) reflects on the role of generosity and collective action in advancing gender equality across Africa, marking Nigeria’s International Women’s Day 2026, celebrated under the global theme: “Give To Gain”.

In a statement, DevComs Program Director, Akin Jimoh, urged generosity and action for African women in science and society.

This year’s theme resonates deeply with Nigeria’s realities, where women’s contributions to science, health, and innovation remain under-recognized, despite their transformative impact on communities.

Recall that across Nigeria and the wider continent, women scientists are breaking barriers in genomics, infectious disease research, and public health. However, systemic challenges persist, including limited funding, cultural barriers, and underrepresentation in leadership.