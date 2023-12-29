Firm Seeks E-Tag, EITN Deployment For Lagos Ports To Ease Gridlock

Trucks Transit Parks Limited (TTP) has stressed the urgent need for the implementation of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)/E-tags and the E-Callup Interchange Transaction Number (EITN) to streamline truck movements within Lagos ports in order to end traffic gridlock and congestion.

The company made the call at a stakeholders engagement forum held at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Headquarters to assess the efficiency of the Electronic Callup System (Eto) amid the resurgence of traffic gridlock along the Apapa Port corridor, noting that there had been drop in terminal efficiency, which has contributed significantly to the persistent gridlock at port corridors, the status of information technology infrastructural installations across park facilities and with some parks allegedly operating without fulfilling standard requirements.

The company’s Corporate Communications Manager, Nancy Nmamdi noted in a statement that the TTP’s Managing Director and Co-founder, Jama Onwubuariri had also expressed concerns electronic callup system for tanker operations to alleviate congestion.

He said: “Truckers’ attitudes toward standard operating procedures for the E-callup system were identified as a major driver of congestion.

In light of these challenges, TTP proposed the deployment of E-tags to improve the electronic call-up system deployed for the Apapa and Tincan ports.

The E-tags affixed to vehicle windshields, offer a seamless and automated approach to access control.

“E-tag readers at entry and exit gates integrate with the access barrier system, improving security and access control. The integration with the ètò solution streamlines the truck scheduling process, leading to benefits such as fast cargo evacuation, reduced human interaction, improved security, and cost-effectiveness.”

The Managing director explained that the TTP had recommended the implementation of EITN for Apapa and Tincan Ports, describing it as a key transaction and traffic cycle correlation measure, saying that it provides better coordination of truck movements within ports, prevents crisscrossing between terminals, and supports integrated security check activities.

Onwubuariri, emphasised the importance of deploying RFID/E-tags and EITN, stating that the deployment of RFID/E-tag and EITN was pivotal to addressing the challenges faced in the Lagos ports.