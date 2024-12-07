Firm Secures WHO’s Approval To Manufacture HIV Test Kits In Nigeria

Share

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has granted approval to a firm, Colexa Biosensor Limited, a subsidiary of Codix Group to package Rapid Diagnostic Test kits in Nigeria.

With this development, Colexa Biosensor Limited now has the authorisation of the global health body to make it accessible for procurement by Nigerians, marking a significant milestone in strengthening local production capabilities and advancing the country’s healthcare sector.

The Group Managing Director of Codix Group, Mr. Sammy Ogunjimi in a statement on Saturday said this is a leap forward for Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem.

According to Ogunjimi, the development will enhance access to high-quality In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) just as it will also drive local production of the kits.

“This is not just a big win for Nigeria, but for the entire African continent, as it is the first time a WHO PQ HIV Test Kit would either be manufactured, assembled or packaged in Africa, and available for procurement by the development partners,” Ogunjimi said.

The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mary Ogangwu, said the achievement is the result of tremendous effort, not just from the organisation, but also from international partners and local stakeholders.

“I also want to highlight the exceptional dedication and sacrifice of our team, led by the GMD, Mr. Sammy Ogunjimi. Their hard work and commitment have been the backbone of our success, and we stand strong, driven by their unwavering support and determination,” she said.

